Hardwick, VT- One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting incident that involved two roommates, according to Vermont State Police.

The Hardwick Police Dept. responded to Elm St at about 5 p.m. for a call about a dispute between two roommates. When police arrived, they found a man in his early 50s who had been shot, and the suspected shooter was one of the man’s roommates. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout for the man and the car he was driving.

A little under two hours later, police received reports of a car matching the description that had crashed on Route 15 in Walden. The man was found about two miles from where the car had crashed and had a gun with him.

Police say the Crisis Negotiation Unit attempted to de-escalate the situation, and troopers deployed less-than-lethal rounds to try to take the man into custody, but he had shot and killed himself. The man was pronounced dead at about 7:30 p.m.

The victim of the initial shooting was brought to UVMMC, but police couldn’t say what kind of condition he was in.

The names of the people involved will be released following further investigation and notifying the families of those involved.