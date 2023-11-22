Essex Town, VT- One woman is dead after a two-car crash on I-89 Wednesday morning, according to Vermont State Police.

Police say Josephine Buckley, 34, of Essex Town, was driving south just after 7 a.m. and slid off the road because of slick conditions. Buckley was not injured after her car slid off the road, but police say a second car driven by Owen Benoit, 19, of St. Albans Town, was also driving south at roughly 50 MPH when he lost control of the car and spun out.

According to state troopers, Benoit’s car crashed into Buckley’s after doing at least two spins and Buckley suffered deadly injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe that Buckley was trying to get out of her car when the crash happened.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have information or may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.