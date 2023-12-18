Enosburg, VT- A single-car crash killed a Richford man on Rt 105 just before 10:00 pm Sunday night, according to Vermont State Police.

Police say Ernest Erno, 69, was driving east on Rt 105 when his car went off the road and crashed into a ditch causing heavy damage to the front end of the car. Erno was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Erno was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the vehicle, according to investigators. It was raining at the time but police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.