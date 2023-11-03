Stannard, VT- Vermont State Police are investigating a deadly fire that killed one person in Stannard.

Seven fire departments responded to a single-family house on Batchelder Rd around 8:50 AM Fri. Police say the building was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

While Greensboro Fire Chief David Brochu was assessing the scene he was told that somebody living in the house was unaccounted for. The Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was called and they found a dead body in a first-floor bedroom of the home.

The victims remain have been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington where an autopsy will be performed to confirm who the victim is and how they died.

The home took heavy damage during the fire and investigators are not sure what caused the fire, or where in the house it started, but the fire does not appear to be arson.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.