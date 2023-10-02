Newport Town, VT- Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday afternoon, in which a woman was brought to North Country Hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower extremity.

VSP received a report of a shooting at a house on Farrar Rd in Newport around 3:30 PM.

Police say a 38-year-old Newport woman was hit by a bullet, and brought to North Country Hospital, and then Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further treatment. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Chaput reportedly told police that it was an accidental discharge that led to her being shot, but police say they’re investigating all possibilities.

Police are asking anyone with more information that might help this investigation to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or make an anonymous tip on the Vermont Tip Line.