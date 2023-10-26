Washington, VT- Vermont State Police are continuing their investigation into a suspicious death in the town of Washington, and are one step closer to identifying the body.

Police say the deceased is believed to be a woman in her 20s, but confirmation is pending autopsy, which is scheduled to take place Friday. State police say they will release more information after receiving the results.

Hunters discovered a body in the woods along Poor Farm Road around 2:00 p.m Wednesday according to police. Responding officers found evidence that suggests the death happened under suspicious circumstances.

No arrests have been made. Police say it is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at (802) 229-9191, or they can submit an anonymous tip here.