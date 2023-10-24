Shaftsbury, VT- A shooting incident that sent one man to the hospital late Monday night is under investigation by Vermont State Police.

Police say Joseph Maccioli, 33, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries he suffered after being shot.

Police responded to a reported shooting on Twitchell Hill Rd in Shaftsbury just after 11:00 PM where they found Maccioli, and Nicholas Baker, 25, who had suffered minor injuries but had not been shot. Baker refused medical attention.

VSP believes this is an isolated incident. No arrests have been made.