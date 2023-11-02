Montpelier, VT- As the investigation into a fire that destroyed rk Miles lumber yard Wed. night continues, Vermont State Police have announced they don’t believe the fire happened under suspicious circumstances.

The state’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was called on Thurs. to help figure out how and where the fire started. The origin of the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire was first reported at 6:14 Wed. night at which point the building was already engulfed in flames, according to state police.

The Montpelier Fire Dept. was on the scene within four minutes of the report and began work on extinguishing the flames, but shifting winds pushed the flames toward the fire crew, forcing them to fall back. The firetruck that the crew was using was destroyed by the flames. No injuries were reported,

On the scene Wed. night, Montpelier Fire Chief Rib Gowans said, “We’ll be here all night continuing to extinguish what is left, there is not a lot left, most of it collapsed down.”

Firefighters then focused efforts on the rk Miles retail store, and the nearby Hunger Mountain Co-op, both of which were saved from serious damage.

Sheds and inventory at rk Miles were destroyed.

Firefighters from Barre City and Barre Town, Berlin, East Montpelier, Northfield, Waterbury, and Worcester all came to help with the response.

While the fire isn’t considered suspicious, it is still under investigation and VSP is asking anyone who may have seen the video, has photos or videos of it, or knows any more information should get in touch with Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at (802) 234-9933 or email him at christopher.blais@vermont.gov.