Marshfield, VT- Vermont State Police are searching for a man from Barre after he reportedly threatened bystanders and pulled a knife on troopers trying to arrest him Sunday night.

Police say 35-year-old Kyle Bressette was stealing gas at the Marshfield Village Store when he was confronted by people nearby. Bressette allegedly pulled a knife out and threatened the people confronting him. This happened sometime around 10:00 PM.

When officers arrived, Bressette took off and police say he pulled the knife out again while running away.

Bressette’s whereabouts are still unknown, and police are asking people who may know where he is to call the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191, or submit an anonymous tip on the Vermont Tip Line.