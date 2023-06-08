Alburgh, VT- Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting incident that happened at a home on Alburgh Springs Road, early Thursday morning.

Police say somebody tried to force their way inside and then fired multiple shots into the home while two people were inside. Nobody was hurt in the shooting.

This happened at 12:27 AM.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Angela Baker at the VSP St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.