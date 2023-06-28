Ferrisburgh, VT- Vermont State Police have concluded their investigation into a tanker truck fire that damaged Route 7 on June 1st.

The DMV’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Team conducted an inspection on the truck and trailer. A mechanical failure somewhere in the rear axle caused the blaze, but the damage was so extensive that the investigation could not find the fire’s exact origin.

The investigation found that there was no explosion, and the tanks performed as designed by allowing a controlled burn rather than a catastrophic explosion.

Nobody was hurt, and all damaged caused to the roads and nearby utility cables have been repaired.