Vt Attorney General settles with former senior care facility in Essex

A residential care company will pay the state $120,000 for violating Vermont’s consumer protection laws.

“I’m still deeply saddened and troubled by what occurred, not only for my family but for others who had a family member at spring village,” said bruce bottomini.

Bottomini said he visited at least 30 facilities in order to find the best care for his wife phyllis, who was suffering from alzheimer’s. It was the promises made by woodbine senior living that he says were a critical factor in deciding to take her to spring village in essex junction.

“No person should have to face the kind of uncertainty that spring village families face,” he said.

Spring village marketed itself as a ‘memory care’ facility for vermonters living with dementia and alzheimer’s. Attorney general tj donovan said people like bruce, and other vermonters were deceived.

“They deceptively marketed that they could take care of them when in fact they couldn’t,” he said. “They lied, they put people at risk, that’s why they violated vermont’s law.”

Donovan said woodbine violated the consumer protection act, impacting families who were dependent on a facility that could accommodate the progressive disease through all stages. Up to 48 families received discharge notices when the patients needs exceeded what spring village could provide.

“We hope that when we place our family members in residential care which is so costly that it depletes life savings that the facility will actually be equipped to provide the care that they promise,” said mia groff, who’s mother was a resident at spring village.

As a result of the settlement, woodbine will never operate a long term care facility in vermont again. They will also pay a sum of $120,000 to the state and families affected.

“It’s not a matter of marketing but a matter of public health and public safety,” Donovan said. “It’s a matter of dignity.”