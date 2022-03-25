SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Patrick Leahy and Rep. Peter Welch gathered at Burlington International Airport on Friday to highlight the benefits Vermont will be getting from the omnibus appropriations bill passed earlier this month.

Vermont received $167 million for various projects across the state. They include $10 million to establish an Institute for Rural Partnerships at UVM, and $5 million to create a National Farm to School Institute at Shelburne Farms.

Rep. Peter Welch said there was a real focus on getting money to projects that reflect Vermont’s values.

“That’s what government should be about, helping folks who have the energy to help themselves,” Rep. Welch said. “Helping folks who deeply, deeply care about their communities, who deeply deeply care about the things people in their community need.”

Sanders and Leahy also weighed in on the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Leahy feels there’s been a contrast between his GOP colleagues’ handling of the hearing and their reaction to texts between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

In those texts, its reported she urged the Trump Administration to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

“Hypocritical attacks that were racist, misogynist and unprecedented, and yet you will not hear a single one of them suggest that Clarence Thomas did anything wrong,” Sen. Leahy said. “They’ve got to realize there should not be double standards.”

Senator Sanders called some of his GOP colleagues’ line of questioning disgraceful, racist and sexist, but he’s hopeful for the process ahead.

“I am confident that we will have the support of I think virtually all Democrats and maybe some Republicans, and she will soon be the next justice of the United States Supreme Court,” Sanders said.

But right now, Vermont’s congressional delegation is more worried about the war in Ukraine as the United Nations estimates more than 1,000 civilians have died.

On Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky pushed for more military aid, and spoke out about allies’ hesitation to establish a no-fly zone over the country. Senator Sanders said enforcing that would only bring greater risk of escalation.

“I do not support a no fly zone, I think what president Biden is trying to do is walk a very tight line, and it’s very to difficult,” Sanders said. “I know it’s easy to criticize, but it’s very difficult. Does anybody in their right mind want to see World War III? Does anybody in their right mind want to see a nuclear war? We don’t.”

And as the U.S. is said to be accepting as many as 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, local leaders are already eager to help.

“Burlington would be happy to play a role in doing more,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “You read these stories where Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe, 90 percent of refugees there are being housed in people’s homes. I think there are many communities here in America who would like to do more.”

On Thursday, the United Nations Refugee Agency reported that more than 3.7 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia invaded.