Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Department of Labor has announced technical issues with their Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimant portal. The portal is a system that allows people to file weekly claims and reopen old claims.

The Labor Department says the issue is impacting everyone and will affect those trying to file a weekly benefit claim for December 3rd through December 9th. The problem the UI portal is experiencing is a result of “the significant age of the existing system.”

The 30-year-old system needs an update the state says. The state and the UI department are still searching for someone to update it. Vermont’s legislation approved $30 million in 2022 for upgrades. They ask claimants experiencing trouble to monitor the portal and check for updates.

If you need to file, you have until 4:00 p.m. of that Friday each week to do so. The department says they will extend the filing deadline if the issue is not resolved by Friday. They also warn members of the public that they are experiencing a high volume of calls at the UI Claimant Assistance Center, causing long wait times.

The most up-to-date information can be found here.