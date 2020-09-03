VT Department of Labor hosts virtual job fairs

If you are unemployed and looking for a job or if you are an employer that needs employees, the Vermont Department of labor wants to help you. You can go to their website and find a link to their #Hiring2DayVT virtual job fairs.

#Hiring2DayVT virtual job fairs are free virtual events that allow job seekers and employers to join in on a meetings.

” So they will hear information about the company about what they have for openings a little bit about the culture of their organization or their business some information about benefits and those types of things,” said business services manager,” Cindy Robillard.

Job Seekers will then be given instructions on how to apply. Business service manager with the Department of Labor Cindy Rouillard said the department recognizes the pandemic has had a major impact on the hiring process and they wanted to help in all ways possible.

“It allows for the job search to be done safely and remotely and its really good for that first initial contact,” Robillard

These virtual job fairs initially started in the middle of the summer, but the Department of Labor saw another need this fall and have added additional job fairs starting September 3rd and going until October 1st. Each job fair will highlight statewide jobs and jobs in specific areas. The job fairs start at 11 am every Thursday.

“We have thirteen job fairs scheduled in the month of September alone and there may be more added depending on the demand,” said Robillard

According to the Department of Labor, in April, Vermont unemployment rate was at 16.5. In July most recent numbers show the unemployment rate at 8.3.

“I do think we will continue to see success and we will continue to see increased attendance,” said Robillard.