VT Governor Calls for Statewide PPE Distribution to Schools

As schools prepare to open next month the Vermont agency of education is making sure teachers and students alike have what they need to fend off the coronavirus.

The Vermont Emergency Management Director, Erica Bornemann says they want to make sure each school nurse is well prepared for the school year.

“Really these kits are meant to be a safety precaution to ensure that all of the school nurses that are the medical personnel within schools have the appropriate PPE to meet the State of Vermont guidance.”



The government is providing over one thousand P-P-E kits to every school in the State of Vermont. In total there will be over 75,000 pairs of gloves, surgical masks, surgical gowns, as well as over one thousand face shields. The kits also provide about 800 gallons of hand sanitizer and over 20 thousand adult-sized face coverings. Bornemann says each school will get the amount of items appropriate for the amount of students and faculty.

“They’re relatively standardized, there are two kits per every school, and then an additional kit

per every one hundred students so we do have a formula that we utilized.

The resources that are being provided are free of charge to the schools with all costs covered by FEMA. Bornemann says multiple organizations helped to make the distribution possible.

“I’m thankful for the partnership of the schools and the supervisory unions as well as the agency of education, and this would not have been possible without the agency of transportation and making the deliveries and the Vermont department of health measuring the medical countermeasures wearhouse where this PPE came out of.”

Bornemann says at this point there are no plans to send an additional wave of supplies to the schools.