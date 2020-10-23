VT Governor Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

Governor Phil Scott and State Health Commissioner Mark Levine detailed Vermont’s plan to help phase out a vaccine for the coronavirus to its residents. they submitted a series of responses to questions from the CDC regarding their readiness and ability to do so.

“The bottom line is this, Vermont will be ready to safely distribute an approved vaccine when one becomes available.”

Friday morning the Governor talked about how their framework to distribute a COVID-19 Vaccine will affect Vermonters. Part of the plan includes a group of experts from multiple agencies that will focus on the logistics and communication. Health Commissioner Lavine says the challenge will be to find out who will receive the vaccine first.

“Allocations to states will be likely based upon population size and infection rates. With that expectation we will necessarily need to prioritize those groups of people of whom it is important to get the first doses of vaccines.”

Levine says for those worried about the cost accessibility, there will be alternative options.

“We plan to reach those priority groups by a ix of vaccine clinics that have proven to work in the past for example utilizing Vermont’s healthcare sysrem and offering community based clinics.”

The Health Commissioner adds that people should go and get the vaccine when it reaches the state.

“Having a safe and effective vaccine is essential to stopping the spread of the virus, and I’ll be the first to encourage anyone who can get vaccinated to step up to the vaccine when it is available to them.”

Dr. Levine also reminded Vermonters that vaccines are still in their trial phases and still have to be approved by the C-D-C before they are available to the public.