VT Health Commissioner says he is optimistic as new reopening guidance is announced for Friday

MONTPELIER, VT- With the Fourth of July right around the corner, many communities are wondering how they will celebrate their summer traditions. Starting on Friday capacity at restaurants and events will be able to be at 50% and the governor says he is working with Commissioner Pieciak on changing travel restrictions to allow more people into the state.

On Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle said towns have found ways to social distance and still celebrate, ideas from different communities have been posted online. Kurlee also discussed state

“They will be fully operational the parks have launched a modern based reservation system,” said Kurrle.

Health Commissioner Dr. Levine said the Winooski/ Burlington outbreak is on the downward slope with 114 cases. In Rutland county Levine said 12 people have tested positive at a worksite in Fairhaven. Testing of that workforce is ongoing and he said there will be opportunities for the community to get tested later in the week which will be announced.

In wind ham county Dr. Levine explained that no new cases have been reported beyond the initial family members who became infected. Testing is being offered in the community in Brattleboro.

on Wednesday, Governor Scott along with the commissioner of libraries also took the time to talk about the 20-20 census.

” Even in the best of times an accurate count is essential for our state and local budgets,” said Gov. Scott

” The 2010 response rate for Vermont was 63.4% when it comes to self-reporting at current for 2020 Vermont is at 54.7,” commissioner of the department of libraries Jason Broughton.

Broughton and Scott wanted to remind Vermonters to fill out the 2020 census if they haven’t already.

As always, Dr. Levine and Governor Scott said the virus is still here and it’s important to continue to follow health guidelines in order to protect the most vulnerable.