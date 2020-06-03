Vt. health officials investigate COVID-19 cluster in Winooski, pop-up testing continues

Pop up testing continued at the O’Brien Community Center in Winooski Tuesday after 7 cases were recently reported. Testing is free for anyone in the Winooski community and will continue for the rest of the week.

“We’ve been planning to do testing in Winooski but we did move our time frame up knowing we had a small number of positives here,” said Heather Danis with the Vermont Department of Health.

The Health Department is hoping to test 500 people by the end of the week. The decision to set up the testing site came after health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine announced a cluster of the virus in the densely populated city.

“Clearly when you found a cluster it’s best to make it convenient at the moment and that’s why we’re gearing up there,” he said.

Winooski residents can reserve a time slot online or simply stop by the community center for a test, which takes just a few seconds. People who get tested can expect their results within a few days.

“It does take a few days for the lab to process them,” Danis said. “Anyone that tests positive, they should be getting a call from a nurse at the health department informing them of their results and what their next steps are.”

Those who test negative will get a letter in the mail which can take up to a week. Meanwhile, Dr. Levine said the department will continue to trace the 7 recent positive cases.

“Through the contact tracing process we know exactly how to assess how big this could be,” Levine said. “If we thought this was going to be very large, of course we’d be alerting everyone.”