Vt lodging can open May 22nd, but quarantine restriction creates challenges for innkeepers

Instead of ‘stay home,stay safe’, Governor Phil Scott is now telling Vermonters ‘be smart, stay safe’ as the state turns the spigot a little more, transitioning from crisis, into recovery mode. Scott has extended the state’s emergency order until June 15th and health leaders also say data shows Vermont has the lowest 3-day growth rate in the country.

“The smarter we are, and the more disciplined everyone is during each step forward, the more steps we’ll be able to take,” Gov. Scott said.

Starting next Friday, May 22nd, lodging operations, short term rentals, campgrounds, and marinas can start reopening and booking up to 25% capacity. Overnight guests will only be permitted if they can prove they’re healthy.

“These new regulations are less about where you are from but more about where you’ve been and who you’ve been in contact with,” said Lindsay Kurrle, secretary, agency of commerce and community development. “For that reason, we want all guests to certify that they have been in the state for 14 days and they have been symptom free during that time.”

“Even the reopening is going to be staggeringly slow,” said Julie-Lynn Wood, innkeeper of Golden Stage Inn in Proctorsville.

Wood says these guidelines are less than ideal for an industry who’s income comes largely from out of state visitors. Come May 22nd, they won’t be in a position to book guests.

“It’s really not reopening at all,” Wood said. “Until that 14 day quarantine is lifted, we’re virtually not open. Nobodys going to self isolate for 14 days to go to a B&B for 2 days.”

Governor Scott said we can close contact businesses, like hair salons and outdoor dining to reopen by June 1st if the state continues to see improvements. He said he also expects to increase the size of gatherings from 10 to 25 people.