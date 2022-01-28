The Vermont National Guard shifting its COVID-related mission to help alleviate hospital staffing shortages at hospitals.

Currently, the Vermont guard has 120 members supporting The Covid-19 response across the state – 55 of those members are helping with vaccination efforts.

In the first months of the pandemic, the Guard helped distribute more than 3 million meals. Since then they have organized and handed out thousands of test kits and personal protective items to medical facilities and schools across the state.

The health department reported Friday that 106 people are being treated in Vermont hospitals for the coronavirus, with 25 requiring intensive care.

About 20 soldiers have already begun work providing wrap-around services in the region, but that number and the number of facilities supported will increase.