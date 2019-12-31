Vt road, power crews respond to storm

With most of Vermont experiencing a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow Monday, road crews have been working hard to minimize the hazardous conditions for area drivers.

“The danger on the road with the ice is it can freeze in the matter of a few minutes and you don’t realize what you’re driving on,” said Shawn Lafountain, area supervisor for VTrans. “That’s why people need to slow down and take their time and get to where they’re going.”

VTrans been out plowing and salting the roads since Sunday night. Officials say the wet roads can quickly become slippery, and you can expect road conditions to be worse in the southern part of the state. Crews say Monday’s shifting forecast aided in preventing glare ice.

“Left some slush on the roads so when it did turn over to rain, it absorbed the water in the snow,” Lafountain said. “So it dint freeze on-contact to the bare pavement.”

The storm has also been a concern for utility companies. Green Mountain Power says it’s already responded to some power outages and expect that number to grow. About 85 out of state crews have been called in to assist.

“We doubled our field force by bringing in crews from Massachusetts, Maine, and from Quebec,” said Kristin Kelly with GMP. “We pre-positioned everybody around the state before the storm hit so as the outage reports come in, we’re able to get to them quickly and safely.”

GMP warns Vermonters to stay away from any down lines. Governor Phil Scott, also urging people to take caution.

In a statement, he said