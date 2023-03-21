On March 21, the Vermont State Senate unanimously voted to approve S. 6, a bill to prevent law enforcement from misleading people about evidence or leniency during interrogations.

The bill would bar prosecutors from using statements given by people 21 & under in criminal proceedings if law enforcement lied about evidence or leniency that would be provided to elicit the confession. The bill also will create a uniform interrogation policy.

If enacted, Vermont would join California, Delaware, Illinois, Oregon, and Utah, which passed similar bans in 2021 and 2022. It would also make Vermont the first state to enact a prohibition that applies to persons above the age of 18.

The tactics barred by S. 6 have long been identified as significantly increasing the risk of false confessions, which have played a role in about 30% of all wrongful convictions overturned by DNA.

The bill now heads to the Vermont House of Representatives for further consideration.