Vt Senate approves emergency measures to vote remotely

The Vermont Senate returned to Montpelier Wednesday, approving measures that allow them to carry out statehouse business from their homes as they try to meet Vermonters’ needs. Legislators say passing COVID-19 relief bills will be the only focus going forward.

Sixteen senators voted in the chamber wearing masks or bandannas and spaced apart, while the others tuned in virtually.

“We want to model what we’re expecting the people of Vermont to do to keep people safe,” said Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe.

As Governor Phil Scott ordered Vermonters to conduct business at home, the legislature will now follow suit. Senators will call into a video conference and follow the same roll call procedure typically done at the statehouse.

“This is a temporary rule. At some point in the future we may decide that it needs to become a permanent avenue for us,if this becomes the new normal,” said Senate Majority Leader Becca Balint.

Ashe says they’ll learn as they go, but he doesn’t expect much opposition or debate, since Vermonters are in need of relief. You can watch the committee meetings, live, on YouTube.

“By operating remotely, what we’ve done is level the playing field for all people of Vermont to have the ability to contribute to policy making,” Ashe said.

The plan will be put in action Friday as legislators test out the remote voting process for the first time.