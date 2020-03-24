Vermont Senate passes coronavirus relief measures

Lawmakers in Vermont returned to the golden dome Tuesday and passed a series of bills that would address coronavirus concerns such as layoffs and healthcare access.

“Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic is not the top priority, it is the only priority at this point,” said Senate President Tim Ashe.

The bills would help keep local governments operating. They would also expand eligibility for unemployment benefits to anyone who needs to stay home to care for a sick family member, for example. The measures would create financial flexibility for hospitals, too.

“That political slogan, ‘government’s first job is keeping people safe’, it often sounds like a cliche but I think it’s always been more true than we’ve appreciated,” Sen. Ashe said.

State leaders called Tuesday’s legislation ‘beginning work’, saying there’s plenty of heavy lifting ahead. They estimate a loss of more than $100 million in state revenue over the next three months and they say federal funding will largely affect the response. One thing they know is political differences must be set aside.

“None of us know how long this enemy is going to be before us,” said Sen. Joe Benning. “When that enemy is gone, trying to repair the damage, I think you’re gonna see a lot of people coming together to figure out how to come out of that hole.”

The house will meet Wednesday to go over those relief bills. The senate is expected to reconvene again on Friday.