Montpelier, VT- The Vermont Sheriff’s Association is calling on Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore to resign days after he lost his law enforcement certification.

Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson, president of the Sheriff’s Association, says Grismore’s resignation would signal that Vermont can hold law enforcement accountable for their actions.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council revoked Grismore’s law enforcement certification on December 6, 15 months after Grismore, then a sheriff’s captain, was caught on video kicking a detained man in August 2022.

Grismore’s attorney Robert Kaplan said Grismore plans to appeal the council’s decision that he violated the Statewide Use of Force Policy.

But Anderson says Grismore remaining in office is detrimental to the community’s confidence and trust in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is time to allow for new leadership to rebuild public confidence to move Franklin County forward,” said Anderson.

The sheriff’s association held a press conference at the Statehouse on Monday as a special legislative committee formed to investigate Grismore’s possible impeachment was meeting. Grismore is expected to testify before the committee Wednesday afternoon.

Without certification, Grismore cannot make arrests, issue citations or conduct investigations.

Anderson said Grismore’s continued employment as a county sheriff raises ethical concerns as he can no longer perform the responsibilities he was elected to.

Grismore also continues to defend his actions and blame his decision on his deputies’ inexperience, Anderson said.

“Sheriff Grismore’s continued defiance provides no opportunity for improvement, or corrective action,” Anderson said. “Sheriff Grismore continues to defend his actions ostentatiously with no remorse, reflection or opportunity to consider alternative resolutions.”

Grismore was elected sheriff in November of last year even though he was fire after video surfaced of him kicking the shackled prisoner. He pleaded not guilty to a simple assault charge.

Just before he took office in February, state police said they were investigating the finances of Grismore and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.