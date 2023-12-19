Montpelier, VT- Both the Republican ballot and the Democratic ballot will have six candidates to choose from in 2024’s Presidential Primary.
On Tuesday, Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas announced which candidates qualified to be on Vermont’s primary ballot on Town Meeting Day, which is March 5. State law required each candidate to file a petition signed by at least 1,000 registered Vermont voters and pay a $2,000 filing fee by the Dec. 15 deadline.
The Democratic Party candidates who qualified to be on the ballot are:
- Joseph R. Biden Jr.
- Mark Stewart Greenstein
- Jason Michael Palmer
- Dean Phillips
- Cenk Uygur
- Marianne Williamson
The Republican Party candidates who qualified to be on the ballot are:
- Donald J. Trump
- Chris Christie
- Ron Desantis
- Nikki Haley
- Vivek Ramaswamy
- Ryan L. Binkley
In the announcement, Hanzas reminds voters they must declare which ballot, Democratic or Republican, they wish to vote when voting in the Presidential Primary, and that choice will be recorded. Primary ballots will not be mailed out to Vermont voters, unlike General Election ballots, but voters can request absentee ballots through the My Voter Page at mvp.vermont.gov or by contacting their town or city clerk.