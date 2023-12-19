Montpelier, VT- Both the Republican ballot and the Democratic ballot will have six candidates to choose from in 2024’s Presidential Primary.

On Tuesday, Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas announced which candidates qualified to be on Vermont’s primary ballot on Town Meeting Day, which is March 5. State law required each candidate to file a petition signed by at least 1,000 registered Vermont voters and pay a $2,000 filing fee by the Dec. 15 deadline.

The Democratic Party candidates who qualified to be on the ballot are:

Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Mark Stewart Greenstein

Jason Michael Palmer

Dean Phillips

Cenk Uygur

Marianne Williamson

The Republican Party candidates who qualified to be on the ballot are:

Donald J. Trump

Chris Christie

Ron Desantis

Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ryan L. Binkley

In the announcement, Hanzas reminds voters they must declare which ballot, Democratic or Republican, they wish to vote when voting in the Presidential Primary, and that choice will be recorded. Primary ballots will not be mailed out to Vermont voters, unlike General Election ballots, but voters can request absentee ballots through the My Voter Page at mvp.vermont.gov or by contacting their town or city clerk.