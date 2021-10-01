VT State Police Search for Kidnapping Suspect

Ivan Carmona, 29 is wanted on suspicion of kidnapping & other charges(Vermont State Police)

Vermont State Police is asking for help finding a man suspected in a kidnapping. State Police say Ivan Carmona took a victim from their home in Newport at gunpoint, assaulted them and held them against their will overnight at a location in Browington. It happened September 23, the victim was able to escape the next day and called police.

Ivan Carmona is 29 years old and is from Springfield, Massachusetts. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 150 pounds. State Police say Carmona has close cropped dark hair and facial hair, a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and a tattoo on his left calf. His ears and lower lip are pierced.

State Police say Carmona is considered armed and dangerous. They say he should not be approached, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact VSP Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.