VTrans calls its plow driver shortage “troubling”

Like many businesses across the country, Vermont’s Agency of Transportation is dealing with its own staffing shortages, and VTrans leaders say they’re seeing the largest workforce gaps in Chittenden County.

The Agency is in need of more plow drivers. Todd Law, VTrans Deputy Division Director says unfilled positions could lead to longer routes or reduced levels of service.

“It’s making things a little more tense than they normally are,” said Law.

Vermont needs to fill nearly 30 openings for plow drivers and roughly a dozen are in Chittenden County, specially Colchester.

“We had a similar situation last year, but 10 is a fairly substantial number to us,” said Law.

Law says these staffing shortages have led to more responsibilities for employees and, as a result, a slight change in their job title. Instead of ‘Transportation Maintenance Workers’ some employees are now “Transportation Operations Technicians” because of the extra work that needs to get done.

Those additional duties also mean additional dollars. Law says Wages are up from $14 an hour to $19, even without a Commercial Drivers License. Those with a CDL can make more. He anticipates an average winter this season, which may involve storms that exceed 16 hours of maintenance.

The director of Colchester’s Public Works Department, Bryan Osborne, says they are prepared for the winter season.

“The town of Colchester has absolutely no shortage of snow plow drivers. We are fully operational and ready to go for the winter,” said Osborne.

The same is true for Chris Di Stefano, president of Di Stefano Landscaping, Inc. in Essex Junction. He says while he isn’t experiencing a surplus of employees, his company is also prepared for the season.

“We’re fully staffed out for the winter season,” said Di Stefano.

But until VTrans can fill the gaps, Law says it will be all hands on deck this winter with supervisors and other employees, who typically oversee different operations, out on the roads. The state has 350 drivers for its 250 plow trucks, which Law says isn’t enough.

“You know there’s a percentage of that 350 for every working day that’s simply not going to be available,” said Di Stefano.

Vermonters are encouraged to apply for full and part time positions through the state website.

Wednesday also marked VT Plow Day, a program VTrans and the Agency of Education created to show appreciation for plow drivers. Students across the state got to name a truck and the signature orange vehicles visited schools throughout the day.