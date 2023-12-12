Washington, D.C.- The Vermont Agency of Transportation is receiving a one million dollar federal grant to improve rail travel in the state.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Peter Welch, and Rep. Becca Balint announced the funding on Monday, Dec. 11. The boost in funding from the Department of Transportation will go towards making long-term plans to improve existing rail services in Vermont. Vermont’s congressional lawmakers say the funding will also go toward projects that can compete for Federal Railroad Administration grants in the future.

The grants will help improve domestic and international Amtrak travel to and from Vermont by extending service to Montreal and making travel to other East Coast hubs more reliable, according to a release from the congressional delegation. Eventually, the goal is to bring passenger rails to communities in Southwestern Vermont via the Ethan Allen Express, which currently stops in Castleton and Rutland before heading north to Middlebury.

In a statement on the funding, Vermont’s congressional lawmakers wrote, “This investment in the continued development of Vermont’s rail service will help connect our communities to new opportunity through improved and expanded service and strengthen our economy by making tourism and business travel easier between Vermont, neighboring states, and Quebec, the state’s largest trading partner.”