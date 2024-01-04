Montpelier, VT- Faculty and staff of the Vermont State Colleges system are expressing their lack of confidence in leadership. At a rally at the Statehouse on Thursday, they said the recent merge of four campuses, and actions taken years prior, have been mismanaged, and introduced a bill that would overhaul the college’s leadership structure.

Student-facing workers joined representatives and officials with the Vermont State Employees Association to announce the new bill proposing changes to the college’s governance structure. Cathy Printon, a former Vermont State College staff member, said, “To merge the residential state colleges, reimagine programs, eliminate majors, staffing, and redesign the way staffing and faculty engage with students, without the very people who provide and benefit from it is unimaginable.”

Students, faculty, and staff reiterated that they have no confidence in the school’s management and “Optimization 2.0”, the college’s plan to cut spending by up to $5 million over the next few years. They say they’ve been fighting for inclusion for years, to no avail.

Because of this, staff and faculty worked with a group of representatives to draft a bill they hope will restore that confidence. The bill calls for the elimination of the Office of the Chancellor and would replace two legislative trustees with both a staff and faculty member.

The draft of the bill was announced Thursday by Rutland-Bennington Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman. He said the bill, “Eliminates the requirement for Vermont State University to cut 5 million dollars each year for five years. More controversially, it removes the requirement to keep all education settings functioning as educational centers.”

Chesnut-Tangerman also noted the dropping enrollment at Community College of Vermont and Vermont State University, which dropped 30% between 2012 and 2021. He called the situation a crisis, with student-facing workers not knowing where much of the funding is being funneled.

“With recent large infusions of cash still not making up for years of chronic underfunding,” said Chesnut-Tangerman, “there’s a lack of clarity of where that money has been spent and how in this transition.”

Vermont State College’s Chancellor Beth Mauch claims opinions of faculty and staff have been listened to. Mauch wrote in a statement, “We know that this amount of change on the timeline required by the state has been difficult, and not all agree with transformation. Now is the time to move forward, not look back. The challenges we face are significant and our state needs us to thrive in service to our students and to support economic growth.”

But workers are saying the system cannot slash certain elements that shape the student experience, noting the near-end of libraries, sports teams, and recent layoffs and program cuts part of the VTSU’s new plan. Printon said, “Now here we are, at a crossroads where a newly formed university is asking for our trust, when students, faculty and staff have asked to be involved but have been excluded.”

Aimee Towne, President of the Vermont State Employee’s Association, said, “Not so well thought out decisions made by management and trustees who are rarely ever on campus, and honestly have no idea how things are working at the campus level, are making these decisions.”

Rep. Chesnut-Tangerman says the bill isn’t meant to be a “cure-all” for the college system’s issues, but the first step in reestablishing confidence in the administration.