ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Farm Laborers Wage Board issued a report Tuesday recommending that New York reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.

If approved by New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, the reduction of hours would be phased-in over a 10-year period, starting in January 2024.

“It has been made clear throughout these proceedings that action is needed,” Farm Laborers Wage Board Chair Brenda McDuffie said. “It’s our duty to protect tens of thousands of farm workers and align their rights with those in other industries. We also have a duty to protect the farmers.”

The New York Farm Bureau opposes 40-hour threshold. President David Fisher was the lone ‘no’ vote on the 3-member wage board.

“I voted to oppose the wage board report on the overtime threshold because it’s not a full-on accurate depiction of the data and testimony gathered during the two-year long process,” he said.

Reardon has 45 days to review the report and make her decision.