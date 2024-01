Enosburg, VT – According to police, the Walgreen’s on Main Street in Enosburg was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police say they got a call from the alarm company who said the front door glass was broken.

Person accused of breaking into Walgreens around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday and taking cigarettes

The suspect is said to have stolen cigarettes. Anyone with information about this burglary please contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.