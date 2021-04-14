Wanted Vermont man Harley Breer peacefully surrenders after days long search

After a 5 day search, a wanted Vermont man with a lengthy record, is in custody. 51-year-old Harley Breer peacefully surrendered to a VSP trooper Wednesday afternoon.

Vermont State Police are calling this the best possible outcome, after Breer walked out of the woods along Route 232 with his hands in the air. He was spotted by an officer stationed to the area as part of the manhunt, just before 3:30 p.m.

This all started Friday night in Marshfield, where police say Breer attacked a neighbor. At some point, he removed his ankle monitor and then took off. This prompted a widespread search by Vermont State Police and other agencies, involving canines. A border patrol aircraft even assisted Wednesday.

Tuesday night, Breer’s uncle 62-year-old Earle Rogers was arrested for his alleged role in assisting Breer evade police. They say Breer spent several nights at Rogers’ home while on the run. Harley Breer was captured right in the area around his uncles home.

Breer is no stranger to Vermont law enforcement. He has a quite a violent criminal history spanning back almost 3 decades, Including kidnapping, rape, and domestic assault convictions. This in part, impacted the intense search for Breer.

“This is the best outcome for any of this that could have happened,” said Captain Matthew Daley of VSP. “We take him into custody peacefully, the community can sleep better tonight, and Mr. Breer is back in jail.”

Harley Breer will be arraigned Thursday morning in Washington County court.