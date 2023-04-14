It has been another wonderful day of weather across the North Country and Upper Valley with temperatures topping out in the 70s/80s. The pleasant streak of weather will continue overnight with mostly clear skies, window-open-worthy weather, and light north winds. Lows will land in the 50s by Saturday morning.

The weekend as a whole doesn’t look too shabby. Saturday will feature the return of mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

The hiccup this weekend will come with Sunday’s forecast as a warm front wobbles through New England. It may spark off an isolated, late day shower. Otherwise, you should expect cloudier skies and continued above average highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.