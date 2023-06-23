Happy Friday, friends! It’s a mild and muggy start to the day featuring an ample amount of sunshine across the North Country and a bit more cloud cover farther south. Those clouds will continue to slowly increase from south to north as the day wears on, eventually leading to some afternoon showers/downpours.

The afternoon will not only offer up isolated showers/downpours and an embedded rumble of thunder, but it will also feature seasonable heat and high humidity. Temps will top out near 80 degrees with dew point temps nearing 70 degrees. Make sure you’re keeping cool and staying hydrated. Overnight, showers thin out and patchy fog develops late. Readings will dip into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Our weekend forecast looks even more active than today. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s to low 80s alongside continued high humidity both Saturday and Sunday. Each day will also showcase its own round of scattered showers/downpours and strong storms.

Localized heavy rain will create the potential for flash flooding while also leaving behind a big spread in rainfall totals. Anywhere from 0.5″ to 2″ of rain is expected this weekend which will be beneficial for ongoing abnormally dry conditions.