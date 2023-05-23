It’s another frosty morning across the North Country, Northeast Kingdom, and central/northern New Hampshire. Frost advisories are in effect until 7AM as temps reside in the 30s. Elsewhere, readings are in the upper 30s/40s/50s alongside a few fair weather clouds.

Our afternoon will consist of partly to mostly sunny skies, light south breezes, and highs in the middle to upper 70s. It will be a warmer than normal day so make sure you’re keeping hydrated with any outdoor plans. Also, keep an eye to the sky in the mountains and across southern Vermont as a stray, afternoon sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies stick around with lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, a cold front will slice through with gusty south to northwest winds, scattered showers, and a gradual cooldown. Temps will slide from the 60s/70s early in the day, back down into the 50s/60s by the evening drive.

Scattered showers will begin to dwindle in coverage by the late afternoon with most of the activity exiting by midnight. Rainfall totals will average 1/4″ or less; stay dry and keep cozy!