Montpelier, VT – State ice conditions have been determined inconsistent for ice fishing due to warming weather by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, who urge everyone who goes ice fishing to put safety first.



Shawn Good, a biologist, said, “Check the ice as you go, avoid areas where currents can create weaker ice, and if you are not sure the ice is safe find a different waterbody…With good judgment ice fishing is a safe and fun way to get outside in winter. But that means making cautious, smart decisions and changing plans if conditions are not what you hoped for.”

The department says the conditions vary, as in the Northeast Kingdom, most lakes and ponds have frozen over, while in the Champlain Valley and southern Vermont, lakes and ponds are unsafe.



Good says for fishing to be considered safe, you need a minimum of three to four inches of clear black ice. The department also says along with a spud bar to test the ice, fishers should have ice picks for self-rescue.



It’s recommended that you do not fish alone. Let someone know when, where, and what time you plan on coming home from ice fishing. In the meantime, Good recommends getting your gear in the best shape possible, or going to higher elevations if you are eager to fish now.

To learn more about ice fishing safety, tips for beginners, and places to fish visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s “Ice Fishing Basics” and “Ice Fishing Opportunities” webpages.