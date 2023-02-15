Temperatures are already on the move this morning with many of us warming into the upper 30s to low 40s alongside a south breeze and light rain showers. Those showers will exit for the most part by the end of the morning as south winds start to crank with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph.

Our afternoon will feature an isolated, leftover rain shower or two across the North Country. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s; a solid 20+ degrees above average for this time of year. That milder air will stick around overnight as we briefly dry out under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will remain warm, windy, and wet. Widespread, scattered rain showers and downpours will pass through the North Country and Upper Valley Thursday afternoon through the overnight. There may even be a bit of a wintry mix on the backside of this disturbance as temperatures cool. Highs will top out in the 50s tomorrow afternoon with a dip into the 20s by Friday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will average 1/10″ to 1/2″ with higher amounts across southern Vermont and the Upper Valley where downpours are likely. As far as that wintry mix on the tail end of this event, a dusting to 1/2″ of snow will be possible in northern New York; nothing to get excited about.