It’s a comfortable, pleasant, and refreshing start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s/50s alongside partly to mostly sunny skies. Make sure to grab the shades before heading out for the morning drive.

Our afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, a brisk south wind, and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight, temps will slip back into the middle to upper 50s under continued clear skies and relaxed south breezes.

Wednesday, many communities will jump into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with more sunshine on the way. However, the sunshine will look much different for Wednesday as wildfire smoke pours in from Nova Scotia. Air quality will become a concern through midweek simply because of the high heat, a touch of humidity, and all of that smoke.