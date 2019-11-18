Warming shelter opens in St. Johnsbury; neighbors object

A warming shelter has opened in a church in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, despite complaints from neighbors.

Four parties have objected to the shelter at the United Community Church on Main Street.

The Colonial Apartments manager said they are concerned about the safety of their tenants, which are all over 55. She said that some have special needs and physical limitations that might allow strangers to enter the building without them knowing.

The Caledonian-Record reports that the minister met with town officials and some neighbors about the opening Friday. It operates from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Business owner Dan Hughes said he found the pastor very sincere about a need to take care of people during the cold season, but he still has concerns and thinks the shelter needs a permit.