This morning, temperatures are hovering in the 30s alongside mostly clear skies and patchy frost. However, we will warm quickly by the late morning and into the early afternoon.

Highs will achieve the low 70s by lunchtime and mid 70s by the end of the day. Those above average temps will coexist with lots of sunshine and light southwest to west winds. Overnight, a few more clouds move in across the Northeast Kingdom with lows dipping to near 50 degrees.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with temps returning to the upper 70s and low 80s. A warm front will be hovering nearby so there will be a good mix of sun and clouds along with an isolated shower/thunderstorm chance for central/southern Vermont. Stay cool and remain weather aware.