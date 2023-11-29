Police and prosecutors have said that the shooting of three Palestinian American college students last week was a “hateful act.”

But was it a hate crime under Vermont law?

Investigators have so far said they don’t have the kind of evidence needed to support a hate-crime enhancement to the three attempted murder charges against the suspect, Jason J. Eaton.

“When you add a hate crime enhancement, that changes things,” Chittenden County prosecutor Sarah George said at a press conference earlier this week. “It means that we actually have to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, an additional element of the crime.”

The victims’ families and their advocates are urging prosecutors to charge Eaton with a hate crime, pointing out that two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs and the men were speaking in a mixture of English and Arabic.

But Jared Carter, professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School, says that may not be enough to prove the men were targeted because of their ethnicity.

“The fact that they were speaking this language, the fact that they were wearing these clothes, certainly point in that direction,” Carter said. “But I don’t think that in and of itself is enough to meet the threshold requirement of proving that this was in fact motivated by hate.”

Carter says prosecutors would need to find evidence of a history of Islamophobia to prove Eaton was motivated by hate.

“The social media, the digital footprint so to speak, is often very long and very obvious,” he said. “So they’re going to be looking for things like, is there a history of racism? Is there a history of bigotry, as demonstrated by, for example, the social media?”

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says they have recovered a computer from Eaton’s apartment, and investigators are probing the suspects past. Until they have more information,. Murad is cautioning cautioned people not to jump to conclusions.

If convicted of attempted murder, Eaton could face a sentence of 20 years to life. If a hate crime is added to the charges, a judge would consider when deciding on a sentence. Carter says that would likely lead a judge to lean more towards life in prison.

For her part, George says prosecutors will follow the facts of the case and the law.

Carter said that is her duty.

“It would be irresponsible of a prosecutor to bring forward charges if there weren’t evidence, in fact it would probably be sanctionable if there wasn’t evidence to support that.”