Washington County, VT- Town officials in Moretown and Northfield are calling for residents to evacuate due to flooding.

The Moretown Office of Emergency Management posted to FaceBook around 1:00 pm Monday to call for an evacuation. Flooding closed several roads in the area including VT 100B from Stevens Brook Rd to Freeman Hill Rd.

According to the Valley Reporter, people are being told to stage at the top of Moretown Mtn Rd. near the intersection with Moretown Common Rd. All nearby schools in the Harwood Unified Union School District have closed or students were dismissed early.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows the Mad River was well into the moderate flood stage as of 12:30 pm Monday.

The Northfield Police Dept. advised people living near waterways in the town to evacuate, and encouraged anyone experiencing flooding to call them at 802-485-9181. A temporary shelter at the Barre Auditorium has been opened for people who have evacuated.