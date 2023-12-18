WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Senators are back in Washington this week, working on a deal that addresses issues at the U.S.-Mexico border and provides funding for Ukraine and Israel.

Lawmakers say they are encouraged that a deal can be reached this week but both sides remain far apart on policy changes at the southern border.

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin says this is about addressing current border issues.

“And this is not immigration reform. They’re basically working diligently on just securing the border,” said Manchin.

Delaware Democratic Senator Chris Coons agrees that there are serious challenges at the border.

“We need to take seriously that there is a border security crisis, and we need to take responsible steps that reflect our values,” said Coons.

Republicans are demanding sweeping new policies at the southern border, before signing off a bigger package that would include funding for both Ukraine and Israel to fight their wars.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says he’s concerned about the country’s national security being put at risk.

“I will not help Ukraine, Taiwan or Israel until we secure a border that’s been obliterated,” said Graham. He added, “Jihadist groups want to attack us because we’re helping Israel. I’ve never been more worried about 911 than I am right now.”

The Senate will need to reach an agreement that can pass both chambers, but the House has already left for the year.