WATCH: Bald eagle snatches shark from man fishing in Florida

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A man fishing with his family off the Dunedin Causeway got a bit of a surprise after a bald eagle snatched his catch away.

Utah couple Chad and Amanda Rissman had been visiting family in Pinellas County when they decided to go the beach to catch the sunset.

Amanda said while there, they decided to test out Chad’s fishing skills. The family was beginning to pack up their stuff when one of the lines started moving.

Chad and an uncle began reeling in what they realized was a shark. A TikTok video showed the two men tried cut it loose, but as they got closer, a bald eagle swooped out of and snatched the shark.