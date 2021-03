WATCH: Bears in Great Smoky Mountains relax in hot tub, kill wild hog

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s now spring in the Great Smoky Mountains, which means bears are coming out of their wintering dens seeking food. Two of them had some rare moments captured on video in the last week.

While on vacation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Todd Trebony witnessed a black bear hop in and make himself at home in their hot tub.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), a healthy male Tennessee black bear can be between 4-7 feet long and weigh as much as 500 pounds.

Philip Talbot also recorded a rare bear sight while he was visiting the Smokies. He and a friend happened upon the scene and knew they were seeing something worth stopping both lanes of traffic: A bear on the hunt with its prey.

“It was really a right place, right time,” Talbot said. “We spent the day in Cades Cove looking for wildlife. We were on our way back to our cabin in Gatlinburg and were the first ones to drive up on it.”

The black bear was in the process of killing a hog and dragging it up the embankment near the road. The hog wasn’t going down so easily, and both animals appeared tired.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

“We originally thought it was a bear and cub until we got right up on them,” Talbot said. “That’s when the bear attacked and we started videoing. Both lanes were stopped. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing! I’m an avid hunter, and it was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen!”