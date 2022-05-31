ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – A homeowner and her mother fled for safety Sunday afternoon after lightning, described as loud as a bomb, hit their Colorado home.

“We ran out cause we thought it was the tree coming down on our house. That’s what it sounded like,” said homeowner Amanda Strawn

Neighbors across the street let Strawn know that her home had been struck by lightning. “Our neighbors told us they caught the whole thing on the security footage, so we watched the whole thing,” Strawn said.

After watching the video, Strawn said she is thankful her family is safe. The lightning strike she described moved from the tree out front to the drainage system. It even started a little fire that eventually smoked out on the right side of her roof.

“There were actually a few burn marks we were seeing yesterday,” Strawn said.

Her neighbor across the street, Kevin Gutknecht, didn’t see the lightning strike, but Rex Hanks, who was visiting for the long weekend, did.

“We stepped outside, the neighbors came out holding their ears wondering what in the world happened,” Hanks said.

Strawn said she expects to have to cut down the tree out front, which she says breaks her heart.

“Once it strikes the tree, it dies from the inside and comes down,” Strawn said. “I was really shocked. What a crazy moment. I’m happy he had it on security footage.”