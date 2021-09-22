Watch: Colorado toddler gets head stuck in railing, police use battering ram to free her

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Boulder, Colorado, answered an unusual call when a toddler got her head stuck between two bars of a railing at an apartment complex.

A creative solution was needed to free the child quickly and safely, so Sgt. Michael Marquez and Officer Jordan Kyle used a battering ram to pry the bars apart just enough for the girl to get free.

Police shared bodycam video of the encounter, which shows the officers trying to keep the toddler calm. The footage also shows the relief of the mother once her daughter was freed.

“As kids we’ve all done things that seem like a good idea but that we come to regret. That was the situation here where this toddler accidentally got her head stuck. Thankfully Sgt Marquez & Officer Kyle found a quick & clever way to safely free her,” the police department said in a tweet.

Sgt. Marquez of the Boulder Police said he was about a block or two away when he learned of the girl’s predicament.

“I wanted to see if I could help. I could see she was panicking and it looked like her family and other people around her were stressed out and panicking. I decided I wanted to help,” said Marquez.

“It was a great day,” he added. “It felt good to help her, help her family. People around her were having a tough time, we were making it better for them.”

Officer Kyle said they spoke softly and calmly to keep the little girl from getting too scared and let her know what they were doing the entire time. He said she actually assisted them in getting her head freed.

“Don’t be afraid to call the police,” Kyle said. “If you’re thinking, ‘Maybe I should call the police,’ call the police. We’re happy to come on out and help you in any way we can.”