State of Emergency issued for 44 counties in New York State

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the impending nor’easter, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued a State of Emergency for 44 counties in the state. That covers most counties in New York outside of Western New York. During this State of Emergency, Cuomo wants people to stay home and stay off the roads, except for those who must get to work.

“This is a dangerous, life-threatening situation and again, expect major closures,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to get very bad, very quickly.”

Down in New York City, most public transportation will be suspended by 2 or 3 p.m. on Monday. Cuomo said major roadways could be shut down if snow falls at a rate that is too much for snowplow drivers to keep up with. In some cases, 2 to 3 inches of snow could fall in an hour.

Flights at the city’s airports (JFK and LaGuardia) have been cancelled, as well.

Before Cuomo held his briefing at noon, he drove from Albany to New York City and said, “Seriously dangerous and there is no reason to be out on the roads and it’s only going to get worse.”